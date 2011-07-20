Bone Thugs Reunite To Perform For City Of Cleveland’s Bday Along With Drake

Bone Thugs Prep Their Farewell Performance in Cleveland; Drake To Perform

Cleveland, Ohio is turning 215 and in celebration of the city’s birthday, one of the world’s best selling hip-hop groups is putting aside their differences to perform at the event.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are prepping their final performance at their native city’s homecoming. Krayzie Bone may have parted ways with the group but he said that this opportunity to come together and give back to his hometown was one he couldn’t pass up.

“Don’t get it twisted, there is more to Cleveland than just Lebron James or Bone Thugs, and I will make sure that this fact is well known!” Krayzie remarked.



At the Port of Cleveland Dock 28 and 30, directly behind Cleveland Browns Stadium, the four-day celebration which begins today, will take place.

Drake is also scheduled to make an appearance and stated, “I will do all I can to show my appreciation for a place that has always faithfully supported my music since day one.”

Bone Thugs haven’t rocked on a stage as a whole group in over 2 years so the last time will be bittersweet for them and those in attendance.

Layzie Bone added, “I love my city, it’s what shaped Bone’s character to become one of the worlds best selling Hip Hop groups of all time. Cleveland can expect us to deliver a totally live performance that will be remembered by all those that attend for the rest of our lives.”