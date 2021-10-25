J Balvin Apologizes For Racist & Sexist Music Video “Perra”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J Balvin is one of reggeaton’s most popular artists these days, but his latest video for the Tokischa-assisted “Perra” turned many of his fans off and garnered him much criticism as it featured a few Black women in some very degrading positions. Right on cue, he has apologized for the offensive music video.

According to TMZ, J Balvin issued a public apology on his Instagram page for having Black women on leashes while on all fours with prosthetics to make them look like dog people.

“Not just that, but some of the Black people are in cages at certain points, Tokischa is depicted in a dog house throughout the video and eating from a bowl … and the most striking image is when J Balvin himself is walking a couple of Black ladies on leashes.”

Yeah, that’s not cool in the slightest. We get that the song revolves around a canine theme, but this was truly in poor taste.

Aside from everyday critics calling out the Colombian artist for the racist and sexist video, Colombian Vice President and Chancellor Marta Lucia Ramirez also voiced his displeasure and took J to task for the offensive visuals. After getting the backlash, the video was taken down and yesterday (October 24) J took to IG to apologize saying “That’s not who I am. I’m about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women.”

The man even apologized to his mother before thanking everyone for listening to him.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if his apology is enough to get him back in the good graces of his offended fan base.