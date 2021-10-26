HomeNews

Kid Cudi Gets The Doc Treatment In ‘A Man Named Scott’ On Prime Video

Cudder's influential career gets spotlighted.

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT

Source: Prime Video / Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Kid Cudi has carved out a masterful, influential career. The Cleveland rapper and vibe conductor’s life is getting the documentary treatment via A Man Name Scott on Prime Video.

The doc trails Cudi’s come up from the release of his 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day through his career’s ups and downs. Man on the Moon received critical praise not only for the music itself but for his candid tackling of topics related to mental health.

Cudder can be heard saying, “Everything I help has to help people in some way,” in the trailer while reflecting on his tendency to wear his feelings on his musical sleeve at all times. “How can I give people something that they haven’t heard before?,” he adds.

Directed by Robert Alexander, some of the folk speaking on Cudi’s talents include  Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams and more.

Prime Video drops A Man Name Scott globally on November 5, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

