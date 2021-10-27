HHW Gaming: Apple Music Launches On The PS5 Ahead of State of Play Showcase

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of its upcoming PlayStation State of Play, Sony announced Apple Music has landed on the PS5.

Wednesday (Oct.27), PlayStation announced via its blog that Apple Music is now available on PS5 consoles. This is a very big deal for those gamers who enjoy listening to some Meek Mill or JAY-Z while handing out Ls in NBA 2K22 or Call of Duty. It’s also a huge deal because it marks the first time Apple Music is featured on a video game console, an integrated experience bringing the music streaming platform’s expansive music library to the PS5 console.

Beginning today, players with Apple Music subscriptions, of course, will be able to enjoy more than 90 million songs on the streaming service, tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, and Apple Music Radio. The PS5 will allow users to listen to songs in the background while gaming using it as your background music and motivation during your intense gaming sessions.

Related Stories HHW Gaming: Sony Launches New Registration Website To Help You Get A PS5 Before Christmas

The announcement comes on the heels of the upcoming State of Play presentation that PlayStation promises will be “20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously-announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.”

PS5 owners can download the Apple Music app right now by heading to the Media space on PS5 and following the on-screen instructions.

We are definitely wondering if Apple Music will eventually find its way onto the Xbox Series X?

—

Photo: PlayStation / Apple Music on PS5