HHW Gaming: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X “Mini Fridge” Sells Out, Gamers React On Twitter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Like the Xbox Series X console, the “Mini Fridge” also quickly sold out.

When Microsoft first revealed the Xbox Series X, many gamers couldn’t help but notice that the towering console looked like a mini-refrigerator. Microsoft brilliantly took notice of the jokes and teamed up with Snoop Dogg to drop a trailer of an actual Xbox Series X refrigerator, a 6-foot, 400 pounds, 1:1 scale replica of the next-gen console. Microsoft even blessed the legendary rapper and video game fanatic with an Xbox Series X fridge.

Little did Microsoft know that gamers would actually want one, so they decided to turn their dreams into reality after the viral meme moment. The company went and made a mini version of the Xbox Series X fridge, and it officially went on sale Tuesday (Oct.18), and yes, preorders sold out.

Xbox partnered with Ukonic! on the appliance. It features LEDs and surface features that help resemble the console while keeping up to 12 cans and two shelves in the door to keep your favorite snacks perfectly chilled while gaming. On the front of the Xbox Series X “mini-fridge” is a USB port to charge your devices and a DC power adapter that allows you to take the fridge on the go.

Like the Xbox Series X console, gamers hit social media to react to the mini-fridge coming and quickly going.

Very true.

The Xbox Series X “mini-fridge” arrives in December. We won’t be shocked if Microsoft decides to make some more of the appliances.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.