Jeezy Details Brawling Alongside Jay-Z In Vegas: “Hov Got Hands”

Jeezy really rocks with Jay-Z. Besides being aligned when it comes to business, the Atlanta rapper details he and Hova are good money because when an altercation went down in Las Vegas, Jay-Z had his back, and hands.

The Snowman detailed his relationship with Jay-Z in a recent episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED.

“A lot of people don’t know, we’ve been in some fist fights and everything!” says Jeezy in the clip below, alluding to a visit to Sin City that also included the late Shakir Stewart, at the time a Def Jam exec. “Some things popped off in Vegas, and I gotta say, Hov got hands. ‘Cause me and him was getting down! Back-to-back, you know what I mean?!”

Not only was Jay-Z putting in work, he wasn’t trying to leave the Snowman behind.

“I heard his assistant say, ‘Jay, get in the car!’ He was like, ‘I ain’t leaving Jeezy!’ I was like, ‘Yo, I rock with him.’,” added Jeezy.

See Jeezy detail more of his hustling ways and his upbringing in another clip below.

