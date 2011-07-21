Curren$y Talks Issues With Former Label, Def Jam

Curren$y Talks Issues With Former Labels

New Orleans rapper Curren$y has had a success 2011.

The leader of the Jets has released two projects, a Covert Coup mixtape and Weekend at Burnie’s album, since signing a deal with Warner Bros. and launching his own label, Jet Life in February.

In an interview with Village Voice, Spitta talked about his former deal with Def Jam/Universal, who under-shipped his 2010 album Pilot Talk.

“Well, I hoped they learned their lesson, but I’m not mad,” he said of the major label. “On paper, I guess I don’t appear to be in such high demand. But those that know how to assess popularity nowadays see it. Trust. “I rarely go more than two or three weeks without putting out something online,” he continued, alluding to his growing fan base. “You have to make yourself easy to find. Stay accessible.”

Curren$y recently topped off a successful Jet Life tour by selling 23,000 copies of his Weekend At Bernie’s during it’s first week of releases in late June, and is just starting to build his Jet Life brand.

“I’m big on observing,” he said. “And it was definitely, shall we say, educational to see certain artists going about building their empires, building their own movements: Pharrell with Star Trak, Cam’ron with Dipset. “Fans would hear a beat and be like, ‘That sounds like a Neptunes beat,’ or ‘That sounds like a Dipset joint.’ “That’s how I engineered Jet Life to be. I want it to be branded in a way, so the people know what it is.”

Curren$y plans to release three more projects in 2011, including a joint mixtape with Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean, a mixtape with DJ Drama and a new album Pilot Talk 3.