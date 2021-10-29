Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Set To Guest Star On Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama will become the latest celebrity to make a guest appearance on the hit sitcom Black-ish, which is entering its eighth and final season.

The creators behind the ABC show made the revelation about Mrs. Obama’s appearance via social media on Thursday (October 27th), complete with a photo of the former First Lady and the cast. She will be in an episode playing herself, but there were no further details offered up.

Obama shared the tweet to her followers, stating “I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!” Michelle Obama isn’t a stranger to comedic television, having made a guest appearance on NBC’s Parks and Recreation series in 2014.

Mrs. Obama’s Black-ish appearance is the latest in the series with a nod to the political landscape of America. The acclaimed comedy series, featuring Anthony Anderson as Dre Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross as Bow Johnson have made it a point to touch upon these topics among others in ways that connect to their audience, with one striking example being the “Hope” episode airing in 2016. In that episode, the Obamas are featured prominently in archival footage from the 2009 inauguration as Dre talks to his children about his fears that the day would end tragically given the history of Black leaders being assassinated in American history. In 2018, showrunners decided with the rest of the creative team not to air an episode entitled “Please, Baby, Please” which made a reference to former President Donald Trump calling him “The Shady King”. The shelved episode became available to view last year for Hulu subscribers. And voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams snagged an Emmy nomination for her voiceover performance on a special episode dedicated to the 2020 presidential election.