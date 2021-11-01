Showtime Launches Multi-Year ‘HIP HOP 50’ Project, Nas To Direct First Documentary

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This December Showtime will kick off HIP HOP 50, its multiyear, cross-platform programming initiative celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

HIP HOP 50 will continue to run over the next three years and will encompass unscripted series and features, podcasts and digital shorts by and about some of the foremost names in the genre, culminating with the 50th anniversary of the genre in 2023. The initiative is driven by Nas and Mass Appeal Chief Creative Officer and Emmy-nominated partner Sacha Jenkins (WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN, BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES).

VIDEO MUSIC BOX will chronicle the longest-running music video show in the world, Video Music Box, launched and hosted in New York City by visionary DJ and MC Ralph McDaniels. Since its debut in 1983, Video Music Box has remained a Hip Hop mainstay, with McDaniels (or “Uncle Ralph,” as he’s known to legions of fans) serving as a leading Hip Hop influencer, tastemaker and documentarian, showcasing and debuting Hip Hop videos and introducing viewers to future stars like Nas, Jay Z, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Fat Joe long before they were icons of the genre. With four decades of never-before-seen footage from McDaniel’s packed vault, the film spotlights the series’ global influence on Hip Hop, along with his professional and personal triumphs. VIDEO MUSIC BOX is produced by Mass Appeal for SHOWTIME.

VIDEO MUSIC BOX will premiere Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. RICKY POWELL: THE INDIVIDUALIST, directed by Josh Swade, will premiere Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And ROLLING LIKE THUNDER, directed by Roger Gastman, will premiere Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the official trailer below.

