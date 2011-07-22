Drake Talks To Rolling Stone About Sophomore Album: “I Hate Singles”

Weed, Top Chefs and Rick Ross: Drake Ranges Wide on New Album

It’s not too often that you hear an artist that released a platinum debut album claim that he is not proud of the effort.

But Drake told Rolling Stone magazine that he feels like Thank Me Later was a result of him being numb and disconnected from himself. “I think I got caught up in making it seem big and first-album-ish.”

That he did, and with very little complaints. This time, Drizzy is taking a careful approach. He remarked, “I hate singles.”

Although he’s preparing to release a single entitled “Headlines” pretty soon from Take Care which is due October 24th, he is more focused on the big picture than the pieces.

“With this album, I want to tell a whole story.”

Drake was home in Toronto, recording at his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib’s studio during the interview and played some tracks from the new LP.

“Free Spirit” features Rick Ross while Lil Wayne makes an appearance on “The Real Her” but the Toronto star hopes that a collaboration with Florence of Florence and the Machine and DJ Premier will come to fruition.

“No matter who’s on it, it goes through the Drake filter,” Shebib says. “He’s so hands-on about how everything sounds.”

Sounds like we may be in for a classic.