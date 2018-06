Game – “Uncle Otis”

Jay-Z and Kanye’s new single “Otis” hasn’t even settled in most iPod yet, but The Game is already dissing Young Hov or as he calles him “Uncle Otis.”

In this new diss record Game not only takes aim at Jay, but also takes shots at everyone from Big Sean to Kreayshawn to Marc Anthony.

Hear it for yourself:

