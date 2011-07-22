CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

Bill O’Reilly Invites 50 Cent & Chris Brown To The Factor [Video]

Leave a comment

Bill O’Reilly Invites Chris Brown & 50 Cent To The Factor

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham spoke on The O’Reilly Factor about Chris Brown’s image, music, attitude towards women and how he is perceived as a star that has done no wrong.

Chris Brown tweeted a response saying that “They mad because of the level of real people that live in this world. Not to mention their ratings probably sucked.”

50 Cent came to his defense and defamed Laura who refers to him as “quarter.”

Bill wants both to come on the program and defend their positions. We’ll see if that happens.

Look at the whole clip below.

 

50 Cent , Bill O'Reilly , Bill O'Reilly Invites Chri Brown & 50 Cent To The Factor , Fifty Cent , Fox News’ Laura Ingraham , Rihanna , the factor , The O'reilly Factor

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close