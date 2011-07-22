Bill O’Reilly Invites 50 Cent & Chris Brown To The Factor [Video]

Bill O’Reilly Invites Chris Brown & 50 Cent To The Factor

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham spoke on The O’Reilly Factor about Chris Brown’s image, music, attitude towards women and how he is perceived as a star that has done no wrong.

Chris Brown tweeted a response saying that “They mad because of the level of real people that live in this world. Not to mention their ratings probably sucked.”

50 Cent came to his defense and defamed Laura who refers to him as “quarter.”

Bill wants both to come on the program and defend their positions. We’ll see if that happens.

Look at the whole clip below.