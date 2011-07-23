Game Claims “Uncle Otis” Is Not Jay-Z Diss, Says Song Is “Just Fun”

Game Speaks On “Uncle Otis”

Yesterday Compton rapper Game released a new song titled “Uncle Otis,” which seemed to be a diss song directed at Jay-Z, among other artists, yet according to The Game, “Uncle Otis” isn’t a Jay-Z diss.

“The same thing that happens every time I drop a diss record is what’s happening with ‘Uncle Otis’, which is nothing but love,” Game told HipHopDx. “You’ve got those people who are totally biased towards loving Jay-Z, and I don’t have no problem with that, cause that’s cool. I expected that. “Then you’ve got Game fans who love me and are gonna side with me. Then you’ve also got people who are just gonna say the real. “The real is that the track is Fawkin’ dope and the Shyte is funny.”

Jay-Z wasn’t the only rapper Game name dropped in the rumored diss song, rappers Big Sean, Kreayshawn, Tyler, The Creator and others also got hit with a few lines in “Uncle Otis.”

“It’s poking jokes and taking shots, but that’s what I do,” he said to XXLmag.com. “I’m just shooting in the dark, when I turn on the lights if a couple of motherFawkers is down, I got to get up out of there. “Anybody that takes it personal, they really shouldn’t but if you do, we can go there,” he said.

And while he insists the track isn’t a diss, the L.A. rapper states that he’s looking forward to a response from Jay-Z, which is something he’s been waiting on since first dissing the God MC with subliminal lines in 2005.

“With Jay, I’ve been tryin’ to coax him into sayin’ somethin’ or doin’ somethin’,” he told HipHopDx. “But he’s smart, and I don’t think he’ll jump out the window like that. “Plus, I’m prepared for it. With his age and where he’s at with his career, he might be too reserved to entertain [a challenge], and I respect that.”

Game also revealed that “Uncle Otis” is the first leak off a new mixtape that will be released in the coming weeks.

Listen to “Uncle Otis” here if you missed it earlier.