HHW Gaming: Xbox & adidas Latest Sneaker Collaboration Pays Homage To The Iconic Xbox 360 Console

The Xbox x adidas collaboration is giving gamers more heat for their feet.

In celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft and adidas unveiled another pair of kicks, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. Based on the name alone, you already know these particular sneakers draw inspiration from Microsoft’s follow-up to its first console, the Xbox 360, which is considered one of the greatest video consoles ever made.

The sneakers look exactly like the console taking its white coloring with grey accents while featuring the chrome disc tray from the 360 consoles. The Xbox button from the 360 controllers and console air vents also lives on the side of each sneaker.

It would be an Xbox-themed sneaker if there weren’t any green on them. The signature neon green hue that has become synonymous with the console can be found on the bottom of the sneaker, making the fairly mute kicks pop. The sneaker’s heel is designed to look like the Xbox 360 console’s memory card and hard drive slots. The sneakers will also feature red, yellow, green, and blue laces and a clear callback to the controller’s X, Y, A, and B buttons.

The Xbox 360 Forum Mid follows last month’s “Xbox 20th Forum Tech,” modeled after the first Xbox console and celebrated the release of the first Halo game. Xbox is already hinting that another sneaker collaboration is on the way and will be revealed on November 15, drawing inspiration from the Xbox Series X.

Unlike the first collaboration that was limited and available via giveaways, this sneaker was released to the general public on November 4 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on adidas’ website. So move fast, because like the Xbox Series X console and even mini-fridge we won’t be surprised if these sell out swiftly.

Photo: Xbox / adidas