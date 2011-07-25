Jay-Z And Kanye West Form “The Throne”, Announce Tour Dates

Jay-Z and Kanye Are Now The Throne, Announce Watch The Throne Tour Dates

Jay-Z and Kanye West are announcing that they’re part of a two member group officially known as “The Throne” and are planning a series of tour dates.

As previouslyreported there’s been speculation about their highly anticipated Watch The Throne album and now the heavyweights are confirming that it will hit iTunes August 8.

In addition to the digital release, hard copies will be available in retail stores August 12.

Besides their collaborative album, The Throne is announcing a series of national tour dates for their WATCH THE THRONE TOUR (powered by VoyR) at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

All fans who purchase their tickets online will receive a digital copy of the album with the Live Nation produced tour beginning September 22nd in Detroit with 24 dates confirmed thus far.

Beginning Thursday, July 28th, fans that visit http://www.LiveNation.com/WatchTheThrone, will have access to presale tickets, which includes a digital copy of the album.

Citi® card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, July 29th at 10AM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.

For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Today (Monday July 25th), their lead track“Otis” will be available instantly when they pre-order the DELUXE album exclusively at iTunes at http://idj.to/watchthethronedlxit.

Check out Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne tour dates below.

WATCH THE THRONE TOUR (Powered By VoyR)

9/22/11

Detroit, MI

Palace of Auburn Hills

9/24/11

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

9/25/11

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

9/27/11

East Rutherford, NJ

Izod Center

9/28/11

East Rutherford, NJ

Izod Center

9/29/11

Washington DC

Verizon Center

10/4/11

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

10/6/11

Chicago, IL

United Center

10/7/11

Chicago, IL

United Center

10/8/11

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

10/10/11

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

10/13/11

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

10/14/11

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

10/16/11

San Jose, CA

HP Pavilion

10/17/11

Sacramento, CA

Power Balance Pavilion

10/19/11

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

10/20/11

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

10/21/11

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/25/11

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

10/26/11

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

10/29/11

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

10/30/11

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

11/1/11

Baltimore, MD

1st Mariner Arena

11/3/11

Boston, MA

TD Garden

OFFICAL SEQUENCE

1. No Church In the Wild (feat. Frank Ocean)

2. Lift Off (feat. Beyonce)

3. N—as In Paris

4. Otis (feat. Otis Redding)

5. Gotta Have it

6. New Day

7. That’s My Itchbay

8. Welcome to the Jungle

9. Who’s Gon Stop Me

10. Murder to Excellence

11. Made In America (feat. Frank Ocean)

12. Why I Love You (feat. Mr. Hudson)

**** AVAILABLE ON THE DELUXE VERSION

13. Illest M———-r Alive ****

14. H.A.M ****

15. Primetime ****

16. The Joy (feat. Curtis Mayfield) ****