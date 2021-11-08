Blueface Wanted For Alleged Bouncer Attack, Warrant Issued For The Fade

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Once again Blueface is in the news for something besides his music. A warrant has been issued for the off-beat flowing rapper’s arrest over his involvement in allegedly beating the breaks off a bouncer at a nightclub.

We say allegedly, but there is footage of a guy who looks a lot like Blueface putting hands and feet on the outmanned bouncer, just saying.

According to TMZ, felony arrest warrants have been issued for Blueface and alleged accomplices—two other men who helped assault the bouncer. The incident occurred back in September in Los Angeles at a spot called the Skinny Lounge in San Fernando Valley. No good can come when such details are presented.