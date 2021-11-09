Snoop Dogg ft. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes “Murder Music,” Latto “Soufside” & More | Daily Visuals 11.9.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

What a difference a decade and change can make. Snoop Dogg went from kicking down a building in New York in ‘95 to sitting on top of one in ‘21.

Showing love to the Big Apple, Snoop Dogg calls on Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes to join him in his visuals to “Murder Music” where the rappers hold down different parts of the city and kicks that Beast Coast flavor while a giant Snoop oversees it all from the Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan.

Meanwhile down in the A, Latto rolls around her city in a pink drop top corvette before pulling up in a parking lot where the booties are twerking and overweight dudes have no problem taking their shirts off and turning up as well for her clip to “Soufside.” Rick Ross has inspired many a big boned man in his career hasn’t he?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Canyon featuring Jadakiss, Blac Youngsta, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER, JADAKISS & BUSTA RHYMES – “MURDER MUSIC”

LATTO – “SOUFSIDE”

CANYON FT. JADAKISS – “RESERVATIONS”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “ANYTHANG”

KEY GLOCK – “LUV A THUG”

MEANGENE FT. STANLEY BLACK – “STACK OF HUNNIDS”

ANN MARIE – “YO BODY”

LIL BIZZY & YBL SINATRA – “THE BAG”

SFG KING – “IM 2 INGLEWOOD”