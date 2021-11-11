Chuck Cash ft. Jim Jones & Jadakiss “Levels Is Good Remix,” Key Glock “Channel 5” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been months since the epic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dip Set and while it seemed to get contentious at times, one man was able to get two members from the respective crews to get on the same track with him, and that man is… Chuck Cash?! Can’t say we saw that coming.

Heading out to Harlem to link up with the up and coming rapper, Jim Jones and Jadakiss kick it on the ave with Chuck where their crews pull out the motorbikes, ice and everything else you’d expect to see out on those Harlem streets. Chuck obviously winning in life with features like this.

Key Glock meanwhile gets off his block and heads to the gas station to kick it with his own crew a neck flooded with diamonds and stacks of cash busting out his pockets for his clip to “Channel 5.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Duke Deuce, Trapboy Freddy, and more.

CHUCK CASH FT. JIM JONES & JADAKISS – “LEVELS IS GOOD REMIX”

KEY GLOCK – “CHANNEL 5”

DUKE DEUCE – “THE HYPE”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “BIG DOGG”

THEO CROKER FT. ARI LENNOX – “EVERY PART OF ME”

LATHEGOAT FT. BIG FREEDIA – “BOUNCE”

YELLA BEEZY – “I GUESS”

CASINO P – “22”