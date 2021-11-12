8 Things We Learned from Kanye West On Drink Champs Pt. 2

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Kanye West had social media ablaze with his controversial Drink Champs interview in which he shared many personal opinions about his peers and fellow artists that had listeners and viewers constantly slapping their foreheads in surprise.

Now we have part 2 of the interview in which he’s joined by Larry Hover Jr. and though it’s not nearly as eye-opening as the first installment, it does contain some interesting tidbits that would have a few people talking. From his views on his MAGA man, Donald Trump to how he plans on helping Larry Hover get released from prison, Ye has many things to get off his chest that may or may not rub people the wrong way.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Kanye West on Drink Champs.

Kanye says that when he went to the White House, he did bring up the situation revolving around Larry Hover’s incarceration. Of course the Trump administration didn’t take it up and decided to instead pardon many white nationalists and corrupt Republicans instead.

