Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean & More React To Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Audacity

Kanye West set the Internet on fire after his now infamous appearance on Drink Champs. The reactions from fans were swift, and the peers he name-checked—often with at least a hint of slander (by the social media definition)—were quick to retort.

Some of the MC’s that Ye dragged included Big Sean and Talib Kweli, but he made sure to big up Beanie Sigel, though. Ye clearly ain’t that far gone.

Even Jay-Z got asked what was up thanks to Ye’s dig at Just Blaze, who West called a copycat when it came to using Soul samples in his beats.

We compiled a list of what everyone had to say below, for archival purposes. Does Ye’s reaction, with the OG J. Prince looking along, count?