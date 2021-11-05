10 Things We Learned From Red Hat Ye (Kanye West) On Drink Champs, So Far

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After plenty of anticipation, last night (Nov. 4) the artist formerly known as Kanye West made his long awaited Drink Champs interview and just as expected he made some eyebrow raising comments that had social media buzzing and some of his Hip-Hop peers shaking their heads.

Before the entire interview aired, clips of Kanye West talking crazy ish about Big Sean, Drake, Just Blaze, and Soulja Boy amongst many other interesting topics. Having sparked a blunt during the interview to go with his bipolar personality, y’all already knew Ye was about to go down the rabbit hole of personal feelings, wild thoughts, and grievances to air during the two hour long interview. In other words, Ye lived up to the hype and didn’t disappoint (but might’ve pissed off some peers) and has become the talk of social media for at least a few days.

As we sit through the entire interview, for archival purposes, here are some of the wildest things we learned from Ye (Kanye West) on Drink Champs.

Big Sean Beef Why?

When touching on the subject of Big Sean, Kanye West pulled out a fake tombstone and said it should read that Kanye belongs in the grave for signing Big Sean. Apparently he took issue with Big Sean and John Legend for not supporting his Presidential campaign and accused them of being used by Democrats against him. Like the Republican he apparently is, Kanye is projecting his onto others what he himself is guilty of. Just sayin.’

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »