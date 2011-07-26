Drake Throws Out First Pitch And Stumbles Over Baseball Questions [Video]

While Drake prepared for his upcoming show in Cleveland, he took some time out to throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indian’s game.

While waiting to throw his first pitch, Drake was asked a couple of baseball questions that even his fine Degrassi acting skills couldn’t get him out of.

Stumbling over the questions, Drake said

“Umm..I’m sort of just an Indian’s fan right now. I always support my hometown and I know the BlueJays are having a good year, so yea. I just like baseball!”

Despite Drake having to look down at his jersey and his unawareness that his Blue Jays are actually 12 games behind 1st place in their division, he still threw a solid first pitch.

Peep the video below to see Drizzy’s throw and interview.