50 Cent Cancels Next Album, Threatens To Leak Dr. Dre’s New Single

50 Cent Cancels Next Album, Blames Interscope

A disgruntled 50 Cent revealed on Twitter early Wednesday morning that he will not release his next album, due to problems with Interscope Records.

The G-Unit HNIC had previously announced that his sixth album, Before I Self Destruct II, a follow up to his 2009 Before I Self Destruct LP, would be out this year.

In addition to canceling his next album, 50 Cent also threatened to leak a new Dr. Dre single.

Dr. Dre’s last single “I Need a Doctor” featuring Eminem and Skylar Grey was released in February of this year and has sold over 2 million copies.

Dre’s long-awaited Detox album was supposed to be released in 2011, but no news surrounding the album has been released since “I Need a Doctor.”

Fiddy tweeted the following on Wednesday:

Stay tuned to see if Curtis makes good on his promise and leaks Dre’s single tomorrow.