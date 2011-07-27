You ARE The Father: Notorious Celebrity Baby Daddies

A wise man once said, “You are the father” before thousands of men crumpled to the ground in tears after being dubbed a “baby daddy.”

Maury Povich’s signature catch phrase applies to more than just the guests on his show; there are plenty of men in Hollywood who are known for spreading their seed.

And while some are still in denial, others accept their children—all 8, 9 or even 10 of them.

From T.I. to Diddy; here are 10 of the most notorious baby daddies in Hollywood.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »