Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos,” DaBaby “ROOF” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.21

Big Sean and Hit-Boy’s What You Expect album hasn’t been out but a minute and already, the two have dropped quite a few visuals in support of their collaborative project.

The latest album cut to get the visual treatment is standout cut “Chaos” in which things are, well, chaotic. People running around the streets, Sean and Hit making it rain at an undisclosed location – things are just wild all around. Looks like fun though.

DaBaby meanwhile seems to be enjoying his uncanceled status and in his clip to “ROOF” takes to a parking lot to get turnt up with friends and fans while handing out DaBaby t-shirts. A few weeks ago those shirts would’ve been shunned, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some other joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado, CJ, and more.

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “CHAOS”

DABABY – “ROOF”

VADO – “WHITE TOES”

CJ – “RED FLAG”

DUSTY LOCANE – “CANES WORLD”

D. SAVAGE – “TURN IT UP”

LIL REKK – “OOTERS”

I AM NORTHEAST – “BACK DOOR”

