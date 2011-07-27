J. Cole Decides Against Releasing Mixtape Before Album [Video]

J. Cole Scraps Pre-Album Mixtape

J. Cole spoke with Jenny Boom Boom and Craig G about his tours, how he handles remembering which city he’s in and the mixtape he was supposed to put out before the album.

The “super-excited” Roc Nation signee is ready to release Cole World: The Sideline Story on September 27th.

“If I put out a mixtape they’ll love it, ’cause I don’t know how to put out a bad mixtape,” Cole said.

He is scrapping the mixtape before the album so that fans won’t get confused.

When Jenny brought up Jay-Z’s statement about his album hopefully coming out before his artists, Cole remarked that jay is an artist and it makes sense.

He also added that he’s not on Watch The Throne because he’s one of the people that’s supposed to be watching.

Watch the vid.