Jay-Z And Kanye West Adding Additional Dates To “Watch The Throne” Tour, Presale Date Pushed Back

Kanye West and Jay-Z now officially known as “The Throne”, are set to announce new dates for their highly anticipated Watch The Throne tour.

Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows are being added and the tour schedule has been modified.

The new presale date moves to Tuesday, August 2nd and the new tour schedule will be announced on Monday, August 1st.

The public on sale remains Monday, August 8th with tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi® card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 3rd at 10AM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.

For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.