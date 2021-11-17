Young M.A “Friendly Reminder,” Lil Wayne ft. Drake “She Will” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B continue to be some of the rap game’s hottest acts, Young M.A is out here to remind everyone that she still got that work too and will let off some hot ones at a moment’s notice.

Looking to drive that point home, Young M.A drops the visuals to “Friendly Reminder” in which she takes to the block with her goons to show out with enough ice on her chest to make a hot block as cool as Billy Dee Williams in the 80’s.

Lil Wayne meanwhile celebrates the 10th anniversary of his classic album Tha Carter IV with his latest visualizer to the Drake featured “She Will” in which the two are drawn into a world where the colors are vibrant and the women are akin to those girls gone wild in Spring Breakers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Jackboy, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “FRIENDLY REMINDER”

LIL WAYNE FT. DRAKE – “SHE WILL”

SAUCE WALKA – “DRILL SPILL”

LILCJ KASINO – “DRAW DOWN”

JACKBOY – “DON’T FORCE MY HAND”

BIGWALKDOG FT. BANKROLL FREDDIE – “TRAP LIFE”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “OKAY”