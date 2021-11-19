Young Dolph’s Wifey Breaks Her Silence On His Tragic Passing

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two days ago the Hip-Hop world was shocked when news came out of Memphis, Tennessee that hometown hero, Young Dolph was shot and killed while picking up cookies for his mother.

With the Hip-Hop world pouring out their hearts, prayers, and wishes on social media, no one had heard anything from Dolph’s immediate family until now. Taking to her own Instagram page to express her personal grief, Young Dolph’s girlfriend/baby mama, Mia Jaye thanked everyone for their support while reminding everyone that this is a particularly hard time for herself and her children. Asking for God to give her strength, Mia Jay ended her heartfelt post with a simple question:

“Question is… How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? “#prayforme”

That right there was heart wrenching. Dolph and Mia have two children, a daughter named Aria and a son, Tre Tre.

While there are no suspects so far in the murder case, many on social media have began pointing fingers at a few of Young Dolph’s rap rivals though we will refrain to name anyone as it’s all allegations and accusations.

Still, let’s hope and pray for Dolph and his family as this is the kind of tragedy no one or any family should have to be forced to live through.

Prayers up for Dolph and his family. Rest In Peace, King.