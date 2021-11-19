HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 22’s Title Update Celebrates The Return of Raiders’ Legend Bo Jackson

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was removed from the game, but legendary Los Angeles Raiders running back Bo Jackson is back!

Bo Jackson, one of professional sports most decorated athletes is finally back in Madden. EA Sports announced the return of Bo Jackson by revealing the game’s new digital cover featuring the two-sport athlete. Along with the announcement of the return of Jackson in the game and the new cover, Madden NFL 22 players can also look forward to new in-game content as well.

“It’s great to be back in the game with Madden NFL and to appear on my first cover,” said Bo Jackson. “The Nike Bo Knows campaign brings back a lot of nostalgia for me and many others. It’s great the campaign has remained relevant for so many over the years, and to see it revisited in Madden NFL 22 allows it to reach a whole new generation of fans.”

Starting Friday (Nov.19), Madden NFL 22 will explore Bo Jackson’s football legacy and honor Nike’s iconic “Bo Knows” campaign. Players can look forward to new experiences, gear, and content across some of the game’s most popular modes, including Ultimate Team, The Yard, and Superstar KO.

Between November 19 and January 14, Madden NFL 22 players will get an 85 overall rated Bo Jackson player item and Raiders uniform to outfit their team in Madden Ultimate Team. Madden NFL 22 also unveiled Campus Legends 2.0, bringing college teams back to Superstar KO – this time with X-Factors and showed off Bo Jackson’s signature kicks, the Nike Air Bo Turf, which are now also in the game.

Here is the breakdown per EA Sports:

Bo Knows Experiences

Now players can explore Bo’s football legacy with new experiences, gear, and content across Ultimate Team, The Yard, and Superstar KO.

All players who play Madden NFL 22 before January 14 will automatically receive an 85 overall rated Bo Jackson player item and Raiders uniform to outfit their team in Madden Ultimate Team, Nike x Bo Knows gear in The Yard, including the Nike Air Bo Turf worn by Jackson in the 90s, and have Bo in their draft pool in Superstar KO.

Campus Legends Event Returns

The highly popular Campus Legends college football event in Superstar KO returns today to Madden NFL 22, bringing ten college teams back to Superstar KO – this time with some new legends and Superstar X-Factor abilities.

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Thanksgiving Tournament

Today, the Madden Championship Series Ultimate Thanksgiving broadcast on Madden Twitch and YouTube channels at 7 pm ET as the final eight competitors vie for the belt and piece of the $250k prize pool.

A much-needed shot in the arm for Madden NFL 22.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 22