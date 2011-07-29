Game’s “Hood Morning [No Typo] Candy Coronas” Mixtape Cover, Trailer [Video]



Game Hood Morning [No Typo] Mixtape Cover

The cover and trailer for Game’s new mixtape Hood Morning [No Typo] has been revealed.

As previously reported, the West Coast emcee generated a buzz last week when he released “Uncle Otis” seemingly a diss record aimed at Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kreaysahwn.

Now after insisting that he was “just having fun”, Game’s ready to release his Hood Morning [No Typo]: Candy Coronas project.

The DJ Skee hosted mixtape will be released August 1 at 1:11 p.m.

Check out the trailer for the project below.