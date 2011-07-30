Black Rob Talks New Album, Diddy & Bad Boy & Taking His Lane Back [Exclusive Video Interview]

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with Black Rob after his Apple Store performance in New York this week.

Peep the interview as he speaks on MCs thinking they could crush his mic while on lock down, the generation gap in Hip-Hop and his thoughts on Diddy and the Bad Boy dynasty.

Hip-Hop Wired: Do you ever think about Biggie’s passing, Ma$e retiring and the Lox’s dispute with Bad Boy. What do you think could have been had the franchise team stayed together?

“I don’t think about what could have been because at the time I came in… that whole situation was already over. It took me and The Lox to come together and say we gone make this album. WE gone do this one with you Puff. So at that moment it was already over. Puff already had the conversation about ‘It’s over, I’m done. Ni$$as killed my man, I’m over with it. I don’t want to do this (Hip-Hop) no more, I’m gone do R&B for the rest of my career.” That was it, I hadn’t even come out with a record yet. (I told him) I want to stay in this. I want to get this money. I’m a Bad Boy artist. Let me go and do what I want to do. That B.I.G. thing, Rest in Peace but that can’t stop me from getting it so thats when I had to throw the label on my back, like WHOA!!!”

Peep More Exclusive Interviews Here!!!