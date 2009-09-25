Fat Joe Considers Name Change

As rappers grow and progress there comes a point in time for some of them when they discover that a name change is in order. As previously reported, Killer Mike made the decision to officially change his name to Mike Bigga in hopes of gaining more commercial success. Now Fat Joe is the latest artist to ponder a new identity.

Joey Crack sat down with DJ Green Latern for Invasion radio and explained that he’s taking things back to where they were and bringing back a new spin of his old name, Fat Joe The Gangsta.

“We talking about a future album, one after this. Probably no more Fat Joe, probably Fat Gangsta is coming back. 360. So we just gonna go in so hard body on that thing like just killing people. The whole joint is gonna be straight violence on that joint right there, so, look out for that. That’s the Fat Gangsta, the return of the Fat Gangsta, “Flow Joe”, fat ni**a with the shotty.”

He also divulged details about his next album, J.O.S.E. II, Jealous Ones Still Envy Part Two, the third installment to his Jealous Ones Still Envy series dating back to 1995.

“We worked very hard for this, October 6th, my album Jealous Ones Still Envy Part Two. Lil Kim on that album, Weezy on that album, Akon, T-Pain, Fabolous, Raekwon….I ain’t even play that Raekwon The Chef yet. It’s called the Ice Cream Man. Get at me yo, it’s like my sweet sixteen. I like to think I’m better than ever.”

Checkout the full video here: