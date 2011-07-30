Gucci Mane Releases New Mixtape With ATL Rapper Future

Gucci Mane & Future – Freebricks Mixtape

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane has not wasted any time getting back in the recording studio since his release from prison earlier this month.

Although his new mixtape, Writing On The Wall 2, was released just three weeks ago, Gucci teamed up with Atlanta rapper Future (one of the guys from that “Racks On Racks” song) for a new joint mixtape titled Freebricks, hosted by A-Town’s DJ Scream, which was made available online for free download yesterday.

The 13-track mixtape features appearances by 2 Chainz and Rocko, along with production from Zaytoven, Drumma Boy, Mike Will and Shawty Redd.

Download Gucci’s latest below, and don’t forget, his new Ferrari Boyz album with Waka Flocka is on the way, too.

Tracklist

01. Gucci Mane & Future – Gucci Terintino [Prod. By Mike Will]

02. Gucci Mane & Future – Free Brickz [Prod. By Zaytoven]

03. Gucci Mane & Future – Go (Feat. Rocko) [Prod. By Zaytoven]

04. Gucci Mane & Future – Stevie Wonder [Prod. By Drumma Boy]

05. Gucci Mane & Future – Nasty [Prod. By Mike Will]

06. Gucci Mane & Future – Lamborghini [Prod. By Zaytoven]

07. Gucci Mane & Future – Dead People (Feat. Scooter) [Prod. By Will A Fool]

08. Gucci Mane & Future – Lost It (Feat. 2 Chainz) [Prod. By Mike Will]

09. Gucci Mane & Future – Flossin’ [Prod. By Zaytoven]

10. Gucci Mane & Future – Can’t Turn Me Down [Prod. By Mike Will]

11. Gucci Mane & Future – Radical [Prod. By Mike Will]

12. Gucci Mane & Future – On Some Other Isht [Prod. By BlacElvis]

13. Gucci Mane & Future – Go For It [Prod. By Shawty Redd]