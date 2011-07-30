Eminem Settles Case Against Audi

Eminem, Audi Settle Case

Eminem has reached an agreement in his lawsuit against Audi, after accusing the German car manufacturer of ripping off his commercial with Chrysler and using Em’s “Lose Yourself” without permission.

Detroit Free Press reports:

Terms were not disclosed, but the agreement does call for Audi to “support the revitalization of Detroit by contributing to selected social projects.”

Organizations were not named, but the deal ties into a new Imported From Detroit project that “will be announced soon,” said 8 Mile Style’s Joel Martin, who oversees Eminem’s song rights.

“Audi has tremendous respect for Eminem and his works and likewise for the Imported From Detroit campaign which was created by Chrysler,” the statement said.

“Certainly Audi would never wish to insult or harm those parties or their fans and customers.”