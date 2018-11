Fabolous – “Y’all Don’t Hear Me Tho” (Go Show Extra)

New York rapper Fabolous recently hit Vinnie’s clothing store and the Brooklyn Bridge for a VEVO Go Show performance of his single “Y’all Don’t Hear Me Tho.”

Fabolous was also joined in the VEVO performance by fellow NYC rapper Red Cafe.

Check out their “Y’all Don’t Hear Me Tho” performance here:

