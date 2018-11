Lauryn Hill Performs In L.A.

Lauryn Hill was back on stage for the first time since giving birth to her sixth child just last week.

Ms. Hill performed at the L.A. Rising Festival this past weekend, and hopefully her post-newborn baby shows go better than the disastrous “comeback” performances she put on earlier this year.

Check out a few pics from her performance this weekend, posted below.



