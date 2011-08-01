Big Sean Live On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [Video]

Big Sean On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean, who has had a breakthrough year with his hit single “My Last” and debut album Finally Famous, recently performed on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

The Detroit rapper was backed by legendary Hip-Hop group and Jimmy Fallon’s house band The Roots and performed two tracks, “I Do It” and “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay,” from his Finally Famous debut.

The performance was Sean’s second appearance on the show, but first since he’s now finally famous, if you will.

Watch here: