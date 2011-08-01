CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Live On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [Video]

Leave a comment

Big Sean On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean, who has had a breakthrough year with his hit single “My Last” and debut album Finally Famous, recently performed on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

The Detroit rapper was backed by legendary Hip-Hop group and Jimmy Fallon’s house band The Roots and performed two tracks, “I Do It” and “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay,” from his Finally Famous debut.

The performance was Sean’s second appearance on the show, but first since he’s now finally famous, if you will.

Watch here:

"Finally Famous" , Big Sean Finally Famous , G.O.O.D. Music , jimmy fallon , Kanye West , late night with jimmy fallon , the roots

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close