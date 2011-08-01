Game Talks “Uncle Otis” Diss: “I’m Not Scared Of Jay-Z”, Drops New Mixtape [Audio]

Game Appears On The Russ Parr Morning Show

West Coast rapper The Game was a guest this week on the Russ Parr morning show and spoke on a number of topics including his now infamous “Uncle Otis” diss.

The song which calls out Kreayshawn, Jay-Z and even Mark Anthony has been the highlight of previous interviews and this time proved no different.

According to Game however, the track was just a joke and meant all in good fun.

“I didn’t really go at many people…I took the hottest songs on the radio and kinda shouted them out. It’s just all fun to me. When I did that song we were in the studio laughing the whole time. The only way I felt justified by taking a shot at Jay [Jay-Z] was because I’d done it before…”

He also spoke further on Jay-Z saying that most rappers are afraid of Jigga, a problem that he obviously doesn’t have.

Russ Parr: “Everybody’s kind of scared of Jay…” Game: “I’m not! I got alot of respect for Jay but rappers always act like you can’t say nothing wrong about Hov or you can’t say anything…he’s just a man.”

Game also denied rumors that he was planning to fly a popular video vixen out to L.A. as reported last week by gossip blogs.

“I was about to Kat Stacks her, I was about to go in, that wasn’t real. Let me tell you something you might get a box of chicken wings and a half cent from me. You ain’t getting a first class ticket, my momma fly Coach.” Listen to Game on Russ Parr below.

In addition to speaking with Russ Parr, Game dropped his new mixtape at 1:11 p.m. today Hood Morning [No Typo]: Candy Coronas.

The tracklisting, cover and download link are below.

01. The Game – Hoodmorning [Produced by Mars]

02. The Game – Drug Test (Feat. Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg) [Produced by DJ Khalil]

03. The Game – Can You Believe It (Feat. Lil Wayne & Baby) [Produced by Lifted]

04. The Game – Mr. West / Money & The Power [Produced by Che Vicious]

05. The Game – Monsters In My Head [Produced by Boi-1da]

06. The Game – Wow (Feat. Gucci Mane) [Produced by Mars]

07. The Game – 25 To Life [Produced by Mars]

08. The Game – Out Of Towner [Produced by Terrace Martin]

09. The Game – Standin On A Corner (Feat. B.o.B & Wiz Khalifa) [Prod. by Gun Roulet]

10. The Game – Grave Yard (Feat. Sam Cooke) [Produced by Mars & Point Guard]

11. The Game – The Town [Produced by Mars & Rance]

12. The Game – Uncle Otis [Produced by Mars & Point Guard]

13. The Game – Infrared [Produced by Cool & Dre]

14. The Game – Change Your Life (Feat. BWS) [Produced by Mars]

15. The Game – Red (Feat. Redman) [Produced by Cool & Dre]

16. The Game – I’m On [Produced by Mars]

17. The Game – Ace of Spades (Feat. Joi StaRR & Paypa) [Produced by Mars]

18. The Game – Fawked Up [Produced by Mars]

19. The Game – She Wanna Have My Baby (Feat. Trey Songz)

20. The Game – Rough (Feat. Yelawolf) [Produced by Jim Jonsin]

DOWNLOAD LINK