Beyonce’s “4” Album Certified Platinum [Picts]

4 Reaches Platinum Status

Five weeks after it’s release Beyonce’s fourth studio LP, 4, has reached platinum status shipping over 1 million units according to the RIAA.

Fueled by the single “Run The World (Girls)” the album hit shelves June 24, selling 310,000 copies in its first week in stores and debuting No. 1 on Billboards Top 200.

It was however B’s worst first week sales of her solo career.

This is Beyonce’s fourth platinum plaque for a solo album.

Her previous three albums B Day, I Am…Sasha Fierce and Dangerously In Love also reached platinum status.

Check Out Picts Of The #1 Chick In The Game Below

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »