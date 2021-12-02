Kid Cudi Shares Final Text Messages He Had With Virgil Abloh

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop culture and fashion world suffered a devastating loss with the unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh and naturally everyone from close friends to celebrities poured their hearts out on social media to express their hurt, love, and gratitude to the young genius.

Now Kid Cudi is the latest to show love to the Off-White creator and close friend and took to Twitter to show their final text exchange in which the two spoke about Virgil’s latest Louis Vuitton menswear show that took place in Miami earlier this week. Calling it a “feature film,” Cudder seemed hype to style and profile in Abloh’s latest collection saying “So thankful to have u in my life. Love u brother.” Virgil responded to KC saying “Mad love for you my G,” before asking whether he’d get a chance to try on the outfit that was sent to him.

“Not yet,” Cudi replied. “But they sent the fit. Shit’s fire!”

But that wasn’t the end of it for the Man On The Moon rapper. Taking to IG to continue his tribute to Virgil, Cudi posted a pic of the two hugging it and added a heartfelt message in which he called the revered fashion designed a “true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime.”

No lies detected there.

Rest In Power, King. Thank you for the timeless apparel you created over the years.