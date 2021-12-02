Kodak Black “Closure,” Boosie Badazz ft. Female Rapper “Set Em Up” & More | Daily Visuals 12.2.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Unlike Bobby Shmurda, Kodak Black’s been dropping much new material since he was released from prison thanks to the Insurrectionist-In-Chief, and it seems like every other week the Miami representative is blessing his fans with a new video.

Today KB released his latest visuals to “Closure” which finds him in the studio hard at work penning his next cut before sharing a Thanksgiving sized meal with his close friends and family. Not gonna lie, that food did look delicious.

Boosie Badazz meanwhile continues to live his life like he hasn’t been canceled 73 times this year alone and for his clip to “Set Em Up” links up with Female Rapper (that’s her actual moniker) in which he politics in his fancy car as Female Rapper gets her hair did. If she ever gets an award for “Best Female Rapper” that nameplate gonna look funny. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kali, Lil Migo, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “CLOSURE”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. FEMALE RAPPER – “SET EM UP”

KALI – “RAP FREAKS”

DON Q – “SLANDER”

LIL MIGO – “DAWG ASS”

REESE YOUNGN – “YO GOTTI”

SILK BOSS – “NAH LEAVE”