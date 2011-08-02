Lenny Kravitz Previews New Tracks With Drake, Jay-Z

Preview Lenny Kravitz’ Collaborations With Jay-Z And Drake

Lenny Kravitz is dropping Black and White America on August 30th and he’s enlisted rap stars, Jay-Z and Drake to assist him on the LP.

Jay raps on “Boongie Drop” and Drake adds a verse to “Sunflower,” which was co-written by Swizz Beatz. The collabs weren’t forced at all, Kravitz says he doesn’t just reach out to artists in the name of it being “hip.”

“When I wrote ‘Boongie Drop’ I heard a rap in the middle, and I immediately heard Jay’s voice and we had collaborated twice before, so I called him and when I went to New York I put him on the track,” Lenny told Billboard.

He also mentioned how he got Drizzy on a track as well. “And then I got on the phone with Drake for (‘Sunflower’) before he had even heard the track and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it. I’m a fan and I love your work and I would love to be on it.’ So that was cool.”