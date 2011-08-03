Bun B Returns To Teach At Rice University

Bun B Returns To Rice University

Bun B back.

The legendary Texas rapper will return to Rice University to teach Hip Hop and Religion for the second straight year.

Bun was recently interviewed by 97.9 FM The Box’s Devi Dev and confirmed his return for the fall and spring semester.

“We’re getting ready for the fall, we’re going to be teaching [it] again in the fall,” he said. “I’m actually going to be meeting with [co-professor] Dr. [Anthony] Pinn and the H.E.R.E. Project next week actually, and we’re going to be making sure that we have our t’s crossed and our i’s dotted and just getting the last points of the syllabus ready. We’re going to be teaching again in the fall and again in the spring. It’s an incredible opportunity afforded to me, and I just want to make sure I do right by it and hopefully, Rice University and the H.E.R.E. Project will allow me to be apart of this for many years to come.”

Bun began moonlighting as professor at Rice last school year via the Houston Enriches Rice Education (H.E.R.E.) program. The rapper co-professor’s a course in Hip Hop and Religion along with Dr. Anthony Pinn.