Nicki Minaj Strips Down For Her Birthday & Throws Down For Her Hubby In Court

It’s been a busy week for Nicki Minaj and while she was stunning fans in her birthday suit on social media, she was also fighting for her husband’s good name in a court of law.

Yesterday The Barbz celebrated her 39th birthday and as a gift to her millions of followers, Stans, and stalkers, Nicki stripped down to her original birthday get-up and showed that having a baby did absolutely nothing to effect the physical degree that’s helped make her a sex symbol to many. Posing with a cake in a few pics and a giant teddy bear in another, all we can say is Meek Mill really dropped the ball on this one. Just sayin.’

Meanwhile in the courtroom, Nicki filed some new legal docs against the woman who’s accused her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, of harassment. TMZ is reporting that the rapper’s attorney has countered a lawsuit from Jennifer Hough saying her allegations aren’t true whatsoever and are even asking the court to “sanction” her for blatantly lying about the entire situation suggesting she’s just looking for a settlement payout to make everything go away.