Lil B – R.I.P. The Rap Game [Video]

While Lil B has been messing around with R&B and getting felonies like Bill Bellamy, the BasedGod has dropped a new video saying R.I.P. to the Rap Game.

While many are use to the swag’s and woots, what do you think when Lil B steps up his bars now?

Peep the video below and let us know what you think.