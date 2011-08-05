New Mixtape: Chris Brown “Boy In Detention” [Download Link]



Chris Brown “Boy In Detention” Mixtape

Chris Brown has dropped his first Hip-Hop mixtape titled Boy In Detention.

As previously reported, the singer turned rapper decided to drop the rap album despite the threat of criticism and has spotted wearing gold teeth much like the ones on his mixtape cover.

Boy In Detention features Big K.R.I.T., Tyga and Wiz Khalifa with production from 9th Wonder.

Check out Breezy’s new mixtape below.

DOWNLOAD LINK