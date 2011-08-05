DMX Talks Drugs, Dog Fighting, Remixes “Otis” With Busta Rhymes [Video]

DMX Talks Drugs and Dog Fighting

In one of the first interviews DMX has had since his release from prison last month, Dark Man X sat down with ABC15 and talked candidly about his drug addiction, animal cruelty charges and his legacy as a rap artist.

ABC15 reported:

“I’m not the person the media portrays me to be,” he told ABC15 in an exclusive interview.

In the hip hop world, DMX is an influential rap artist and one of the best-selling rappers of all time.

“There will never be another me, never,” smiled DMX. “To this date I have records that have yet to be broken.”