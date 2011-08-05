Kreayshawn Talks Gaining Respect As A White Rapper, “As A Female And Just Being White It’s Hard”

Kreayshawn Talks Gaining Respect As A White Rapper

In a recent interview with Global Grind, white female rapper Kreayshawn talked about white girl problems that she’s faced in regards to gaining respect in the rap industry.

“Yeah I think it’s hard, just as a female and just being white it’s hard, but this is who I am,” she said. “This is how I grew up and I haven’t been anything else, so for me it’s just normal. “People get upset about it and people write about it and ask me, ‘Do you think this is going to set you back?’ and it’s just like, I don’t know, I’ve never been anything else other than this.”

Kreayshawn also to a moment to clarify that the negative reaction for use of the N-word shouldn’t be aimed at her, but instead her White Girl Mob associate V-Nasty, saying, “It was just hard, it’s something that’s hard for me to deal with because it’s not me.

“So of course I was mad because it’s not me, so why do I even have to deal with such a sensitive subject when it’s not me? “I had to talk about it in a way that doesn’t put down what my sister’s doing now, ’cause we’re all in the same crew, but at the same time I don’t agree with it. “So I have to say that too. So I usually just say, you have to ask V-Nasty about it, that’s all on her. “I told her even before the first thing about her came out, you should definitely remove this word from your vocabulary, it’ll be a lot better for you and for everybody. And she was like, I don’t want to change for anyone, this is who I am and that’s who she is.”

V-Nasty might want to change her mind about continuing to use the N-word before somebody changes her mind for her…just saying.

We’ll tag this one under #whitegirlproblems.