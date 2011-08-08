J. Cole “Any Given Sunday #2” [Download Link]

Download J. Cole Any Given Sunday #2

Although the internet was on fire last night with fans downloading Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne album, J. Cole stuck to his schedule and released another installment of his Any Given Sunday series.

As previously reported Cole scrapped the idea of dropping a new mixtape and instead will release new music every Sunday leading up to his Cole World: The Sideline Story album.

On Sunday Cole dropped Any Given Sunday #2 featuring three tracks, “Bring Em In”, “Roll Call” and “Be Freestyle.”

In addition to the songs Cole offered a brief description of each saying,

“1. Bring Em’ In- Made this in ATL during the “single hunt” phase. Even though it wasn’t a single and won’t make the album, I love this Shyte! 2. Roll Call- Just some real Isht. Venting 3. Be Freestyle- “Put on for my city like my favorite jacket… “man, you gon’ where that every got damn night??”.. “know what I paid for this Shyte?? Beyotch, you got damn right!!” “For the record, these are not mixtapes, not EP’s either. I wake up on Sunday’s and I decide what songs I want to let out or rerelease for yall. You’ve been so patient for 2 YEARS! I think you deserve some insight and unreleased music.”

Check out Cole’s latest Any Given Sunday below.

